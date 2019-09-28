LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — Magic Johnson’s game-worn jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is up for bid in an auction that ends this weekend.

Johnson was part of the Dream Team that won gold for the U.S. in the first Olympics to allow NBA players.

SCP Auctions says Johnson’s blue No. 15 jersey is expected to fetch at least $150,000 by the time bidding ends Saturday night. The jersey has been professionally photo-matched to confirm he wore it in the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico. The California auction house says it was more than likely worn several times during the Olympics.

Also expected to top $100,000 is a 1928-30 Lou Gehrig game-used bat. The contract signed in 1950 by retired Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully that began his 67-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers is expected to fetch at least $40,000.