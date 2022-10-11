Mar Vista QB throws for 8 TDs in playoff game

Aleks Wojcik threw for a school record 8 touchdowns on 15 completions for 348 yards.

SAN DIEGO — It was a record setting night for Mar Vista Quarterback Aleks Wojcik and the performance has his Mariners team thinking they can make a deep playoff run.

In their postseason opener last Friday against Hoover, (11/4) Wojcik threw for a school record 8 touchdowns on 15 completions for 348 yards. The Mariners put up 69 points in the win.

In the offensive explosion, Wojcik broke his own Mariners record from last season when he threw for 7 touchdowns in a game.

"I felt it in the first quarter when we already had three on the board and I was like, 'we can keep going, let's go, I want more," Wojcik said.

Wojcik added, "It's great knowing that we're making big things happen at the lower level. Trying to just bring it up because there's a lot of players, you know, even outside of Mar Vista in these lower divisions not getting any looks, not getting the media attention...we're ballers in the lower division."

Wojcik and Mar Vista currently play in the CIF San Diego section's Division 5. That's the lowest division for 11-man football.

"They want to leave a legacy. That's one of our big catchphrases, 'leave a legacy," said Head Coach David Moore.

Even though they may not be in the top divisions or have the money like the big private schools, Moore knows how important it is for him and his players to help gain more recognition for their school in Imperial beach.

"Looking forward to taking this team further than any team at Mar Vista has ever gone," Moore said.

Currently the CIF semi-final is the furthest Mar Vista Football has ever reached in school history. Moore and senior Quarterback Wojcik are hoping to change that.

On Friday, the Mariners will face Army-Navy Academy in the second round of the playoffs. Last week Mar Vista scored 10 touchdowns and put up nearly 70 points. The Army-Navy Warriors went 9-1 this season and gave up a total of 13 points all year long, shutting out every team except one.

Kickoff is set for 7 P.M.