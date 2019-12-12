SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Loyal Soccer Club (SD Loyal), is declaring Friday, Dec. 13, “Torrey Green Friday.” At 11 a.m., fans can begin building their wardrobes for the upcoming season with a curated lifestyle collection in partnership with San Diego’s top retail destination for performance soccer products, soccerloco.



“The San Diego Loyal Soccer Club has brought much excitement to the region,” said Founder and CEO of soccerloco, John Lococo. “It is my extreme pleasure to be part of this growing soccer community and to be associated with a first-class organization and SD Loyal’s incredible staff.”



This curated collection is meant to fit into the lifestyle and culture of San Diego. The t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, hats and scarves all feature the unique SD Loyal crest, which is inspired by the club’s deep connection to San Diego. Prices range from $25 to $75, and the collection includes a range of sizes for men, women and youth. Along with additional merchandise, the club’s official jerseys are slated to debut in early 2020.

“We are thrilled to partner with John and the exceptional team at soccerloco who continue to play a pivotal role in the growth of the game in our soccer community at all ages,” said VP of Operations and Gameday Experience, Ricardo Campos, who oversees merchandise and leads the relationship with soccerloco. “We are excited to launch this first collection and look forward to other items coming to soccerloco stores soon. If the public has items they want to see as always, we are here to listen.”



To celebrate the launch, fans are invited to soccerloco’s flagship store on Friday, Dec. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a chance to meet and greet SD Loyal’s first signed player, Salvatore “Sal” Zizzo Jr. The store is located at 3755 Murphy Canyon Rd.



Shop the collection after 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 by visiting www.sdloyal.com or at soccerloco locations throughout San Diego. To learn more about SD Loyal’s crest and the significance of Torrey Green, click here.