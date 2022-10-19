San Diego bosses hitting it out of the park by letting employees go to Padres vs Phillies

Many bosses understand that the cure for 'Friar Flu' is to stay home from work so you can go to the game!

SAN DIEGO — The Friar Flu is spreading fast across the county. Symptoms include a hoarse voice, mental exhaustion and, of course, goosebumps.

Fortunately, many bosses understand that the cure is to stay home from work so you can go to the game!

Wednesday’s NLCS game against Philadelphia definitely forced a lot of last minute schedule changes at offices around town. The first pitch was 1:30 p.m.

Mony Velarde didn't score tickets to the game until Tuesday night. Then he had to make that call to his boss. “I was like, hey Rob, I explained the situation. He was like ya - go for it. It's fine - just leave... cool,” said Velarde.

Apparently a lot of bosses are cool because Petco Park was packed for the afternoon game. But it turns out, some bosses are really cool. “It's a company outing,” said Sabine Stevens, owner of Hernandez HideAway.

Not only did she give a few of her employees the day off to see the game, she got them tickets! Luckily, some of her employees didn't want to go and stayed behind.

“We're open,” Stevens said. “Not everybody is a baseball fan. I don't understand that, but we can only some of us be here.”



And let's hope teachers are as understanding as bosses because quite a few kids also have the Friar flu.

“Well, my English teacher is my baseball coach, so I think he'll be fine with it,” said Maximus Sevilla. Baseball also has a lot of geometry, so he should be good with his math teacher too.

And if not, mom's got his back. “Hey, some things in life are more important than school,” said Juanita Sanchez Sevilla. “It's an amazing moment for the city. For the Padres. And for hometown fans that have been supporting this team since before all of this.”



By the way, we did see a lot of fans on their phones. Surely they’re remote working. And if your boss doesn't believe you, well maybe it's time for a new boss! “Update the resume for sure,” Mony said with a laugh, adding “Go Padres!”