Can Tatis Jr.'s return boost a struggling Padres offense?

SAN DIEGO — One player can't power a baseball team to success. But the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. could kickstart a Friars franchise that is struggling three weeks into the 2023 season.

In the past week, Padres pitchers have let up 29 runs with the offense scoring just 15. But the Padres hitters knocked in 10 of those runs in a blowout game against Milwaukee — just one of two wins the Padres have had in their past eight games. At one point, the Padres had 25 scoreless innings in a row.

They have fallen to a 9 - 11 record, their worst start since 2018.

But this could be one of the Padres toughest stretches of the year as they just faced the top two teams in the NL East (Braves and Mets) and NL Central-leading Brewers, and they start a series against the NL West-leading Diamondbacks on Thursday.

As a result, over the last week the Padres had a middle-of-the-pack pitching staff (4.00 ERA, T-16th), but the fifth-worst offense (74 wRC+).

Return of El Niño

The very first pitch of the Padres game Thursday will see something that hasn't happened in more than 500 days: Fernando Tatis Jr. playing regular-season baseball.

After so much time off, what can we expect from Tatis Jr.?

From 2019 to 2021, Tatis Jr. was the second-best hitter in baseball (153 wRC+) behind his current teammate Juan Soto (159 wRC+).

But one player can't vault a team to the next level.

When Tatis Jr. was healthy, the Padres went 151 - 158 (.489 winning percentage). But when he was injured and suspended, the Padres had a record of 35 - 40 (.467 winning percentage). If you include the entire 2022 season that Tatis Jr. missed, the Padres went 124 - 113 (.523 winning percentage) in his absence.

It's impossible to know whether Tatis Jr. will be an immediate contributor to the Padres lineup. But his rehab assignment in AAA El Paso has gone extremely well, with the young star hitting 7 HR, 15 RBIs while slashing .515/.590/1.212 in 39 plate appearances. If he has any rust from one-and-a-half-years of away time, Tatis Jr. hasn't shown it yet.

He will also likely be slotted into right field, which has been the Padres worst position so far besides catcher. In 17 games, starting RF José Azocar is hitting .250/.270/.306 with no home runs and just one RBI. This upgrade would be significant, turning one of the Padres weakest positions into one of their strongest.

Big Three Hitters

If this Padres lineup hopes to live up to their pre-season hype, a couple more key players need to turn things around.

Three of the Padres most important hitters — Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts — have played in every Padres game.

But Manny Machado, last year's MVP runner-up, is currently off to his worst start since 10 years ago.

"I'd rather this happen now than down the road," Machado told MLB.com reporter AJ Cassavell. "It's just don't jump on the bandwagon later on when we start f***** raking and we're doing what we're supposed to be doing."

Soto is leading all of baseball in walks (19), but he is struggling to put the ball in the play, posting a .194 batting average. Some statistics do indicate that Soto has been very unlucky.

One statistic is called BABIP, or batting average on balls in play. Usually around 30% of baseballs in play turn into hits, but that is happening just 20% of the time for Soto. If this trend shifts more toward what Soto has done in the past (.306 career BABIP), then Padres fans could see Soto return to his elite-level hitting.

Meanwhile, Xander has not only lived up to his pre-season expectations, but he has also been the best Padres hitter. He has been a bit colder over the past week, without recording a single extra-base hit. But he is still 10 for his last 27, good for a .370 average.

The Padres could use some extra depth. Ha-Seong Kim started off scorching hot but has plummeted back to earth, going 2-for-22 in the past week.

But there isn't really anyone to replace him. Every active hitter on the bench is batting .167 or below with almost no power. And the Padres don't have anyone waiting in the minors who is set to step up anytime soon. Most of their top prospects are in the minors in Single-A or Rookie, and likely won't be up until next year.

If the Padres need help on offense, it's either coming from Tatis Jr. or within.

Padres Pen Steps Up

There is one strength to this team right now, and it's been the bullpen.

In the last week, Padres pitchers gave up 29 runs. 24 of those runs came from either the starting pitchers or reliever Nabil Crismatt. Every other Padres reliever has combined for a 2.20 ERA in 16.1 IP.

Brent Honeywell Jr. and Steven Wilson have emerged as a solid bridge to closer Josh Hader, who is tied for the third-most saves in baseball (5). Honeywell Jr. also has a unique pitch mix, being one of the few modern pitchers to throw a screwball. The rare pitch has died out over the years because of its difficulty and the strain it puts on a pitcher's arm.

Meanwhile, Yu Darvish delivered the best pitching performance of the week, rebounding from a rough second start with seven innings of one run ball while notching 12 strikeouts.

Nick Martinez also neutralized the Braves offense on Wednesday, with seven scoreless innings before handing it over to the bullpen to lock down a 1 - 0 win.

What's Next

All eyes will be on Arizona on Thursday as Tatis Jr. returns. But after this series, the Padres continue to Chicago for a three-game showdown against the Cubs.

From April 29 to 30, the Padres finally have a home game... but this series is in Mexico City. They will face the Giants in the first ever regular-season series in CDMX, before flying back to San Diego to start off May with three games against Cincinnati.

That game on May 1 will likely be the first time Tatis Jr. has played in San Diego since Sept. 26, 2021.