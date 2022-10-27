Analyzing contract situations of players on Padres roster

We look into some of the big names on the club and where their contracts stand going into the 2023 season.

SAN DIEGO — The Padres just finished an incredible 2022 season going deeper into the playoffs than many people expected. We already looked at the club's potential free agents this year, now we will look into some of the big name players on the team and where their contract situations sit.

Manny Machado

Machado is entering into the fifth year of his 10-year, $300 million contract that he signed before the 2019 season. Machado has a player opt out of his contract after the 2023 season. Currently, Machado is set to be a free agent after the 2029 season.

Juan Soto

Soto has two years left on his contract and is owed somewhere near $20 million in 2023. Padres General Manager AJ Preller was asked about Soto and he said, "I think like ultimately it {Soto} wasn't just a rental piece, in Juan's case you know, should be here for many years to come and definitely the next three years." If a Soto extension does not happen, he is under contract with the Padres through the 2024 season.

Fernando Tatis Jr

Tatis Jr. signed a 14-year, $340 million contract in 2021. The fully guaranteed contract will see Tatis Jr. paid $6.3 million in 2023. Tatis Jr.'s contract with the Padres runs through the 2034 season.

Yu Darvish

The 2023 season will be the sixth year of a six-year, $126 million contract that Darvish signed in 2018 with the Chicago Cubs. Darvish is owed $19 million in 2023 and will be a free agent when the season ends.

Blake Snell

In 2023, Snell will enter the fifth year of a five-year, $50 million contract he signed with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019. Snell is owed $16.6 million in 2023 and will be a free agent at the season's end.

Joe Musgrove

During the 2022 season, the Padres locked up the San Diego native to a five-year, $100 million contract. The extension means that Musgrove will suit up with his hometown club through the 2027 season. Musgrove is owed $20 million per year for the life of the deal.

Trent Grisham

Trent Grisham is under contract through the 2025 season but remains arbitration-eligible for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons. Spotrac.com estimates Grisham will get around $2.8 million from the Padres in the 2023 season.

Austin Nola

Nola is in the same position as Grisham. He is under contract with the Padres through the 2025 season but can head to arbitration in 2023, 2024, and 2025 to figure out what he will be paid if he and the Padres can't agree on a number. Spotrac.com estimates Nola will be paid somewhere around $2.5 million.

Jake Cronenworth

Cronenworth is in the same position as Grisham and Nola. Under contract through 2025, but arbitration-eligible for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons. Spotrac.com estimates Cronenworth will get somewhere around $4.4 million in 2023.

Ha-Seong Kim

Kim is heading into the third year of his three-year, $28 million contract he signed before the 2021 season. He is due $7 million a year. He and the club have a mutual option to extend the contract through the 2025 season.

Josh Hader

Hader was picked up before the 2022 trade deadline in a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Hader is arbitration-eligible ahead of the 2023 season where he could get somewhere around $12.2 million. Hader will be a free agent following the 2023 season.