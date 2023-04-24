Dunkin' set to release San Diego 'Padres Donut'

The Padres Donut is a yeasted ring donut, beautifully frosted with chocolate icing and yellow sprinkles, all in honor of America's finest baseball team.

SAN DIEGO — America’s Next Finest donut is debuting across San Diego this week, all in honor of the San Diego Padres.

The “Padres Donut” launches on April 26 at Dunkin’ locations across San Diego County. The Padres Donut is a yeasted ring donut, beautifully frosted with chocolate icing and yellow sprinkles.

“Padres fans are critical to the team’s success, and Dunkin’ is hoping to hit a home run by giving them a sweet experience all season long,” said Dunkin’ Associate Field Marketing Manager, Brooke Berra. “Dunkin’ is proud to be a part of the Padres fan culture and share their love for Dunkin’ iced beverages, donuts, and baseball!”

Dunkin’ rewards members can enjoy the Friar-themed treat and cheer on the home team for just $1 with any medium or large coffee. To take advantage of the deal, be sure to sign up for Dunkin’ rewards and order through the app. The promotion runs through August.

The Padres and Dunkin’ collaboration will continue with the Padres Pep Rally scheduled for May 2 in Chula Vista. At the pep rally, Padres fans can enjoy a free hot or iced coffee just by showing the Dunkin Rewards App.

Fans will also be able to enter a raffle for the chance at winning two tickets to the San Diego Padres vs Boston Red Sox game on May 21.

WATCH RELATED: Padres Opening Day | Gates open for the Friar Faithful (March 2023).



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android