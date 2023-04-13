Bogaerts, Lugo and Hader lead Padres to winning start

The Padres top free agent has a scorching-hot bat start to the season, while a pair of new pitchers anchor the rotation.

SAN DIEGO — The Padres had sky-high expectations entering the 2023 season. But it's now two weeks in and the Padres sit at just 7-6, good for second place in the division.

After starting the season with back-to-back losses against the Rockies, the Padres went on a 6-2 run before dropping a series to the New York Mets.

Despite the winning record, many fans are still waiting for the team to click. The Friar Faithful expected the Padres revamped lineup to mash pitchers, but that hasn't been the case quite yet.

One advanced statistic called wRC+ allows you to compare offense while accounting for variables like what stadium a team plays in and which pitchers they face. A wRC+ of 100 is perfectly average, and that's what the Padres have 13 games in. As for the Padres pitching, they have the 12th best team ERA in baseball (4.16), a slight drop from last year when they ranked 11th with a 3.81 ERA.

So what has been driving the Padres success and/or lack thereof?

New guys

Let's start with the good: the new guys.

Xander Bogaerts has started off on fire in the first year of his 11-year-long contract. He leads the Padres in home runs (4), RBIs (10), batting average (.327) and on-base percentage (.414).

But don't forget about Nelson Cruz, who has the most home runs in all of baseball in the past decade. With a pair of dingers and 9 RBIs, Cruz is the team's leading slugger (.640 SLG) — showing he's not 42 years old, but 42 years young.

While Juan Soto's offense is below his career average, he is still an above-average hitter who is leading the team in walks (11), drawing walks at an elite rate. Very few young hitters in baseball history have plate discipline like Soto. In fact, Juan Soto has the best walk rate ever (19.1%) of any hitter through their age-24 season.

Leading the charge in the rotation are the Padres newest two starters, Seth Lugo (1.38 ERA in 13 IP) and Michael Wacha (3.00 ERA in 12 IP). Lugo had previously been a solid bullpen piece for the New York Mets, but is showing that he can hold his own with longer starts. Meanwhile, Wacha had a career renaissance last year as the Red Sox best starter, and has continued that performance through his first two starts. Finally, locking things down in the bullpen is Josh Hader (1.80 ERA in 5 IP with 4 saves), who is continuing his red-hot streak from last year's postseason.

Struggling veterans

But those veterans who led the Padres to last year's NLCS are struggling so far.

Before delving into that, Ha-Seong Kim deserves recognition for being the Padres second-best hitter thus far. The third-year, Korean-born slugger mashed a walk-off home run on April 3rd — the first in his career. That was also the first time the Padres won a game thanks to back-to-back game-tying and walk-off homers.

Beyond Kim, most of the highest-paid veterans are struggling to start the season.

Manny Machado is off to his worst start since 2015, Blake Snell has the highest ERA (6.92) of anyone in the rotation, while Yu Darvish had a solid first start (1 ER in 5 IP) before getting battered in his next (5 ER in 6.1 IP). So far the team's biggest underperformer is Austin Nola. Last season, he was a slightly below-average hitter (89 wRC+), but this year he has just three singles in 29 at-bats (-11 wRC+).

Rule changes

Three new changes dominated baseball headlines during the off-season, but what has been their impact in the regular season?

Base size

First, let's start with the change in base size, which jumped from 15" by 15" to 18" by 18".

MLB said it previously led to a one-to-two percent increase in stolen bases in a Minor League trial, but has that been true?

So far the stolen base rate across the league is 81.2%, while last year it was 75.4%.

The Padres did not steal a lot of bases last year with the fourth-fewest steals in all of baseball, succeeding at a 69% rate. The baseball season is not even two weeks old, which is a very small sample size in a sport that relies heavily on statistics. But initial results show the Padres are now middle-of-the-pack for steals, and succeeding at a higher rate (87.5%).

Pitch clock

Base sizes are not the only reason teams are stealing more often and with more success. The new pitch timer allows runners to time up the pitchers more effectively as pitchers can't indefinitely hold onto the ball before pitching.

That timer has also forced pitchers to work quicker to avoid penalties. CBS 8 identified two Padres pitchers who would need to up their tempo to avoid pitch clock violations — Josh Hader and Blake Snell. Both of them have made big strides in their pace.

Hader went from averaging 23.2 seconds with bases empty last year to 15.8 seconds this year. Meanwhile, Snell cut his pitch time from 19 seconds to 14.9 seconds.

Rather than Padres pitchers struggling with pitch clock violations, Manny Machado is still trying to adapt.

Machado actually recorded the very first pitch clock violation ever in Spring Training, saying afterwards, "I might be down 0-1 a lot this year... there's definitely an adjustment period, but I went down in history books."

On April 4, Machado made pitch-clock history again, becoming the first player ejected for arguing the violation which led to an inning-ending strikeout.

Shift ban

Finally, there is the shift ban. This was supposed to lead to improved offense, especially for hitters who tended to pull the ball into the shift. The current Padres who got shifted on the most last year were Juan Soto (59% of his plate appearances), Trent Grisham (64.3%), and Matt Carpenter (89.5%).

But two weeks into the season, Soto and Carpenter are performing worse than last year, while Grisham is hitting slightly better. Of course, 13 games is still an extremely small sample size — not even one-tenth of the season — so this data can change a lot.

Beer sales extended

There is one final rule change that took effect over the past couple of days. The pitch clock has shortened games by about 31 minutes, baseball's lowest since 1984. That means that five teams, including the Padres, are now extending beer sales into the 8th inning.

Not everyone supports this change. Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm raised concerns, noting that the alcohol cutoff was designed to stop fans from driving drunk when the game ends.

"The reason we stopped it in the seventh before is to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct?" Strahm said on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast on Thursday. "So, now with a faster pace game and me just being a man of common sense, if the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the beer sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up and drive home?"

This change may not be permanent. The Brewers executive confirmed to MLB.com that their decision to continue beer sales through the eighth was an experiment that could be reversed.

What's next

Despite the injuries, underperformance and absence of many key players, there is optimism for the Padres. They Padres are tied for the sixth-best record in the National League and will have reinforcements like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Joe Musgrove returning soon.

Tatis Jr. is eligible to return on April 20, while Musgrove encountered a setback during his rehab start on April 6. He is now set to return toward the end of April.

The Padres could have used this help ahead of a grueling three-series gauntlet of division leaders.

First, they welcome the Brewers to Petco Park for a four-game series. Then, the Braves come to town for three games. Finally, the Padres cross the desert with a road trip to take on the Diamondbacks in Phoenix.