Padres look to bounce back in Game 2 against the Dodgers

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will look to get back to their winning ways on Wednesday during Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers.

Game 1 on Tuesday had a little bit of everything if you are a Padres fan. The game started out on a high note with Mike Clevinger coming back from an injury, but that excitement quickly faded. The Padres loaded the bases with one out in the second inning and were ultimately unable to cash in. When Clevinger came back out for the second inning, he threw two pitches and then was removed from the game due to injury.

The Padres scored a run before the bullpen faltered with the boys ultimately dropping Game 1 by a score of 5-1.

The key to Game 2 for the Padres is to get a solid outing from their starter, Zach Davies. The Padres have been forced to have four straight games pitched almost entirely by their bullpen. In a series where you have five games in five days, it is not something that is sustainable.

This will be Davies second postseason start for the Padres. He pitched in Game 2 versus the Cardinals where he threw two innings and gave up four earned runs. The Padres are looking to get a much better performance out of Davies on Wednesday night.

For the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw will be on the hill in Game 2. Kershaw has had the Padres numbers for years, but “playoff Kershaw” is a well-known thing. Many times in postseason games Kershaw has been roughed up so hopefully, that trend continues on Wednesday night.

Game 2 will again be played in Arlington Texas and can be watched locally on FS1 with the first pitch taking place at 6:08 p.m.

Go Padres!