Padres

Justin Bieber draws mixed reactions with wearing of San Diego Padres hat during Grammy's performance

Everyone had an opinion on Bieber's choice of headwear and many shared their feelings on Twitter.
Credit: @RaiderGreg16

SAN DIEGO — The 64th Annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday and one artist set Twitter in San Diego ablaze. Superstar musician Justin Bieber rocked a brown and gold San Diego Padres hat during the performance of his hit “Peaches.” 

The hat even prompted a response from the Padres official Twitter account.

Team broadcaster Jesse Agler also got in on the fun. 

Other Twitter accounts had many different reactions.

Other fans were less than pleased with Bieber’s choice of headwear.

The 28-year-old music sensation kicked off his most recent world tour in San Diego at Pechanga Arena earlier this year.

As for the Padres, first pitch for their 162 game season is on Thursday with a four game series in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team's home opener is April 14 against the Atlanta Braves. 

WATCH RELATED: Padres hit the field for the first time in 2022 without superstar Tatis

