Justin Bieber draws mixed reactions with wearing of San Diego Padres hat during Grammy's performance

SAN DIEGO — The 64th Annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday and one artist set Twitter in San Diego ablaze. Superstar musician Justin Bieber rocked a brown and gold San Diego Padres hat during the performance of his hit “Peaches.”

The hat even prompted a response from the Padres official Twitter account.

You sure do look good in brown and gold, @justinbieber 🤎💛 #Grammys — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 4, 2022

Team broadcaster Jesse Agler also got in on the fun.

Well now I know why Bieber asked me for that hat. — jesse agler (@jesseagler) April 4, 2022

Other Twitter accounts had many different reactions.

Justin Bieber wearing a Padres hat? I wonder what his thoughts are on Eric Hosmer pic.twitter.com/YF5kHfYy4k — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) April 4, 2022

Casually watching the #Grammys and look up to see that Justin Bieber's wearing a @Padres hat during his performance. Is this what it feels like to be the fan of a cool team??? Does not compute. #FriarFaithful #Padres — Dr. Shantal R. Marshall (@shantalrenee) April 4, 2022

Justin Bieber Padres hat pic.twitter.com/uCrRWKr0Wl — jack (@jack_sd_) April 4, 2022

Justin Bieber sporting a San Diego Padres cap at the Grammys! @Padres pic.twitter.com/QjFnAyePa3 — Greg (@RaiderGreg16) April 4, 2022

Been hearing a lot of Bieber in our car lately. This will help with the parental @Padres brainwashing. https://t.co/QWuKwo5MTD — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithSD) April 4, 2022

I don’t know if it’s good or bad juju to see Justin Bieber wearing a @Padres hat?! I just know it’s rare to see the Padres on a national stage. Of any kind. Ever. pic.twitter.com/njpZ0TkCtA — Chris Fore (@chriscfore) April 4, 2022

Other fans were less than pleased with Bieber’s choice of headwear.

Bieber wearing a Padres hat makes me feel our season is even more doomed. — Kara (@kArAsd) April 4, 2022

Please Justin Bieber take off the Padres hat. Ugh. Disgusting — San Diego Mike (@SD_Mike619) April 4, 2022

Why is padres twitter going crazy over justin bieber wearing a padres hat? This isnt gonna help us win a championship😡 — KJ (@kjdamenace_) April 4, 2022

Bieber rocking a Padres cap at the #Grammys. It’s official, they’re losing 100 games this season. #TheBieberCurse pic.twitter.com/Z86abznYup — Matt Friedlander (@dodgermf) April 4, 2022

The 28-year-old music sensation kicked off his most recent world tour in San Diego at Pechanga Arena earlier this year.

As for the Padres, first pitch for their 162 game season is on Thursday with a four game series in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team's home opener is April 14 against the Atlanta Braves.