Padres MacKenzie Gore to make debut as MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson

The tradition of players and on field personnel wearing number 42 on April 15 began in 2009.

SAN DIEGO — The Padres opened the 2022 season at home in resounding fashion. The team jumped all over the Atlanta Braves ultimately winning 12-1. The two teams will play again on Friday evening, but there will be a few special things about the game.

The first is that every player and coach on the field will wear number 42 in honor of the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier. The number 42 on every jersey will be in Dodger blue no matter what color the team wears. Major League Baseball said, “It’s a small but meaningful tip of the cap to the man and the team that changed everything.”

Friday will mark the day many Padres fans have been waiting for since the 2017 MLB Entry Draft. Pitching phenom MacKenzie Gore will make his major league debut for the San Diego Padres. Gore is taking the rotation spot of Blake Snell after Snell was put on the injured list earlier this week.

MacKenzie Gore is coming off a very successful spring training as well as a successful start for the Padres AAA-affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, where he threw five scoreless innings.

Manager Bob Melvin told MLB.com, “"We saw it in the first sim game he threw, and saw it some early in spring," Melvin said. "He came in ready to pitch. His mechanics were sound. He was throwing strikes with all his pitches."

According to MLB.com “Gore was MLB Pipeline's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019, when he posted a 1.74 ERA and a .130 batting average against in 20 starts split between High-A and Double-A. But he regressed during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and didn't earn the breakthrough that many had anticipated. In '21, Gore dealt with blister and mechanical issues, his walk rate skyrocketed and he made only 12 starts.”

Gore said, "The mechanics are better, which is going to bring more confidence," Gore said. "I just feel comfortable on the mound."