The $350 million deal will keep Machado in a San Diego Padres uniform until he is 41 years old.

SAN DIEGO — It looks like San Diego will be seeing a lot more of Many Machado in a Padres uniform. Machado announced earlier this month that he was planning to exercise the opt-out clause included in his current contract at the end of the season.

On Sunday, sources told MLB.com that Manny and the Padres had agreed to a 11-year extension to his current contract, worth $350 million. The new deal will begin this year keeping Machado as a Padre through the 2033 season.

His current agreement, which he signed in 2019 had 6 years and $180 million still remaining. That agreement included the opt-out clause that he had the option to exercise after this season.

During his tenure so far with the Padres, Machado has put up some big numbers, batting .280, hitting more than 100 home runs and finishing in the top three in MVP voting two times.

Machado had signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres back in February 2019. The third baseman, who will turn 31 in July, would forfeit $150 million from his current deal, which calls for a $30 million annual salary through 2028.

According to the AP earlier this month, Machado’s contract was a record for a free agent when he agreed to it and the second-largest in the major leagues behind Giancarlo Stanton's $325 million. But he is now tied for the 11th-highest after an offseason topped by AL MVP Aaron Judge's $360 million, nine-year contract to stay with the New York Yankees. The Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout tops the major leagues at $426.5 million.