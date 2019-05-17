SAN DIEGO — **Warning: People may find language used in some of the videos offensive**

Did you see it? With two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. Padres Ian Kinsler crushed a 1-2 pitch off the second deck of the Western Metal Building in left field.

After touching home plate Kinsler let out a profane outburst and another one in the dugout. Many fans on social media wondered if the pointed words and actions were meant as a jab at them. Kinsler has struggled for a lot of the season and has heard a lot of negativity from the fans.

After the game was over, Kinsler told the media the outburst was “for my teammates," and "It had nothing to do with the fans. It's for my teammates. It's an inside thing with them. Just trying to get everybody fired up. We had a tough road trip. I'm a passionate player. I try to get my teammates going. That was it."

Kinsler went on to say "We need the fans behind us. We need the city of San Diego to be passionate with us and on our side. Hopefully that's the way they see this team."

What do you think? Was the gesture meant for the fans and if it was, are you ok with the players showing emotion after big plays?