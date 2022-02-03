MLB has canceled regular season games. What does that mean for fans who had tickets to see the San Diego Padres?

The canceled games have left fans with tickets to the games wondering what is going to happen to their seats. The answer may not be as simple as many had hoped.

SAN DIEGO — Major League baseball owners and Commissioner Rob Manfred have once again canceled more regular season games after over 100 days of a labor dispute between the owners and players.

The canceled games have left fans with tickets to the games wondering what is going to happen to their seats. The answer may not be as simple as many had hoped.

For those with tickets to Opening Day that was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 31, Padres Chairman and Owner said, “Members with tickets to Opening Day (whether included in their Membership plan or as additional ticket(s), suite, or hospitality space) will automatically receive their same seat locations for the new Opening Day game, once the date of that game is determined. Members and fans who have tickets on the date of the new Opening Day, as originally scheduled, will receive an automatic refund for the value of that game plus access to a presale for the new Opening Day.”

For season ticket members who have either paid in full or have enrolled in a payment plan, Seidler said, “Members who have paid in full will automatically receive a refund for the value of the canceled games and Members enrolled in a payment plan will have their remaining balance reduced by the value of the canceled games, and monthly payments will be adjusted based on the updated balance. Members will receive a refund for any additional tickets and parking purchased for the canceled games. While Members on payment plans are still scheduled to be charged on March 15, if any additional home games are canceled, we will pause future payments until there is clarity on the start date of the regular season.”

For those fans who have bought single game tickets, Seidler said, “Fans who purchased tickets for one or more of the canceled games will automatically receive a refund for the value of the canceled games, including any additional parking purchased. Anyone who purchased group tickets, a hospitality space, or a suite to one or more of the canceled games can receive a full refund, exchange your game date for another game during the 2022 season, or move your credit to a deposit for the 2023 season.”

For fans that bought their tickets from a secondary ticket market, Seidler said to reach out to the site directly to “explore all options.”

