What is hydro-dipping? One National City man uses the technique to customize Padres merchandise

SAN DIEGO — Gil Gutierrez is originally from the Philippines and currently lives in National City.

"I was born in Baguio City, Philippines. I came here when I was 10-years-old," said Guiterrez.

He quit his job and is now following his true passion full-time in his garage.

"All of this started 10 years ago after high school, I started customizing shoes. From shoes to shirts, I started making my own shirts," he says.

His two businesses, SnkrheadWorldwide and One Stop Customs have more than 17,000 followers combined on Instagram. He customizes speakers, hats, bottles, skateboards, and more.

"Like, this shoe, this is airbrush," says Guiterrez as he holds a yellow and brown Padre shoe. "I airbrushed it. I taped it and painted and it gives it a different look."

He says what makes him stand out from others is his hydro-dipping technique.

"It's a water transfer. So, you put film on top of water, put activator on it and dip it. It gives it a different look and a different design," said Guiterrez.

Since the Padres’ recent win, he’s had numerous calls for Padres merchandise. He’s even in the process of making a custom speaker for Padres pitcher, Joe Musgrove. Musgrove commented on Guiterrez's Instagram page writing "bumpboxx is sickk. you know I'll be bumpin it!"

"I'm passionate about this because it's one of the stuff I love to do most. Seeing peoples face when they get custom stuff. You can't pay for that," said Guiterezz.