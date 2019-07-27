SAN DIEGO — Late in extra innings of Friday night’s Padres versus Giants game, Pablo Sandoval took Padres pitcher Logan Allen deep to left. The homerun gave the Giants a 2-1 victory over the Padres.

The home run was caught by a man holding a baby in the second row of the left field seats. That man happens to be husband of News 8 reporter and fill-in anchor Neda Iranpour! Iranpour said she received the tickets to Friday night’s game from fellow News 8 employee, Monique Griego.

He certainly made the dad all-star team!