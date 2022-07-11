Manny Machado and Joe Musgrove announced as Padres representatives for 2022 All-Star Game

The 2022 will mark Manny Machado’s sixth All-Star appearance and will be the first for “No-No Joe.”

SAN DIEGO — Major League Baseball released the 2022 All-Star Game rosters, and two San Diego Padres made the team.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado narrowly beat out Nolan Arenado to be the starter for the National League at the Midsummer Classic that will be held at Dodger Stadium. Machado edged Arenado in the Phase 2 of All-Star voting by a 51% to 49% outcome. Arenado had been the NL starter at third base in the past four All-Star Games.

Prior to Sunday’s game Manny talked about the honor. “It’s always a great honor to be selected to the All-Star Game,” Machado said. “This one is my first as a starter with the San Diego Padres. On top of that, it was voted by the fans. It shows you how much San Diego has been enjoying us on the field and supporting us through this whole year. It’s fun.”

This will be Machado’s sixth All-Star Game appearance, and second appearance as a Padre.

This Man(ny) is an All-Star! 🤩



Congratulations to Manny Machado on being named the starting third baseman for the NL All-Star team! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/EO6QCGZXUk — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 8, 2022

The Padres second All-Star is none other than “No-No Joe.” The 2022 All-Star Game will be Joe Musgrove’s first appearance, and it will be one that means a little more donning the Padres brown and gold. Musgrove spoke after Sunday’s game about the honor. ““A lot of things aligned to make it a little more special,” Musgrove said. “I’ve been trying to get this selection for five or six years. I don’t think I’ve been an all-star at any level since I was like 9 years old.”

Musgrove has been downright dominant during the 2022 season posting an 8-2 record with a 2.09 ERA through 15 starts.

⭐ Hollywood Joe ⭐



Congratulations @itsFatherJoe44 on being named a National League All-Star! pic.twitter.com/mFuM6kqsmo — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 10, 2022