Padres announce details for 2023 Fanfest

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres announced details for their 2023 FanFest this week. The event will be held on Saturday, February 4, at Petco Park from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The team says many players will be in attendance including: Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Jake Cronenworth, Josh Hader, Nick Martinez, Robert Suarez, Tim Hill and Bob Melvin. Players will be joined by Padres Alumni including Trevor Hoffman and Mark Loretta.

Admission to Padres FanFest is free, with fans required to redeem digital tickets at www.padres.com/FanFest. The team says fans may claim up to four complimentary tickets which will appear in their MLB Ballpark app by February 1.

Gates for FanFest will open to the general public at 9:00 a.m., with Padres Members receiving early entry beginning at 8:30 a.m. Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis in neighboring Padres-owned lots, including Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade, with spaces expected to fill quickly.

Padres players and alumni will be available for photo and autograph opportunities at select times at multiple designated locations around Petco Park. Photos and autographs are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed. Fans will also have the opportunity to attend Q&A panels featuring Padres players, broadcasters and front office executives on the Sycuan Stage in Gallagher Square beginning at 12:00 p.m.

The team is bringing back the Padres Foundation Garage Sale where fans can purchase memorabilia, one-of-a-kind Padres items, collectibles and more. For the first time in its history, the garage sale has been expanded to two locations: Park Blvd Plaza and Bud Patio on the Terrace Level. All proceeds from the garage sale will benefit the Padres Foundation’s charitable efforts.

Fans will have the opportunity to participate in various activities on the playing field at Petco Park. In addition to walk/run the bases, attendees will be able to play catch in right field and have their photo taken while robbing a home run at the left field wall.

Additional experiences include tours of the visiting clubhouse, grounds crew garage and press box, as well as Padres-themed photo booths and the entertainment suite located in the Padres New Era Team Store.

Padres City Connect merchandise along with brown and gold gear will be available for purchase in the Padres New Era Team Store and various portables around the park.

Padres FanFest will also feature various interactive experiences, including KidsFest activations with face painting in Gallagher Square, access to the Play Ball Field, the Military and First Responder Zone, the Padres Hall of Fame presented by Motorola, the Breitbard Hall of Champions and The San Diego Section of CIF Baseball and Softball presented by Bally Sports San Diego located in Section 114. Select concessions will be open on the Main Concourse.

All 2022 Members that renewed for the 2023 season can pick up one complimentary special commemorative book per account that helps “Capture the Moment” celebrating the 2022 season and Postseason run. Members will receive a digital ticket via the MLB Ballpark App to scan for redemption that can be redeemed by visiting the designated areas in Gallagher Square.

Standard Petco Park security and screening procedures will be in place for Padres FanFest. Re-entry to the event is permitted, though fans who exit will be screened upon re-entering the ballpark.

Information about Padres FanFest presented by Motorola, including maps, schedules, and further details can be found at www.padres.com/FanFest and in the MLB Ballpark app. Fans must download the app to scan their ticket upon entry and are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the app prior to attending the event.