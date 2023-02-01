Padres 2023 Spring Training is underway!

This year’s spring training will be a little different than normal due to the World Baseball Classic that is set to begin in March.

SAN DIEGO — Now that the Super Bowl is over it is officially time for baseball.

This year’s spring training will be a little different than normal due to the World Baseball Classic that is set to begin the beginning of March.

Pitchers and catchers who are participating in the World Baseball Classic will report to the Peoria Spring Training Complex on February 13. The rest of the pitchers and catchers are due to report February 15.

Position players who will participate in the World Baseball Classic must report by February 16 with players not participating in the WBC to report on February 20.

According to World Baseball Classic rosters, the Padres will have eight participants playing for five different countries. They include:

Netherlands: Xander Bogaerts

Korea: Ha-Seong Kim

Japan: Yu Darvish

Colombia: Nabil Crismatt

Dominican Republic: Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Luis García

The first full-squad workout of the 2023 season will take place on February 21 with Opening Day taking place on March 30 at Petco Park against the Colorado Rockies.

A full broadcast schedule for spring games will be announced at a later date.

