Padres Double-A affiliate throws second no-hitter in three games

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Missions have accomplished something that not many, if any, teams have ever done. On Wednesday the team had four pitchers combine to throw a no-hitter. The no-hitter was the second one thrown by the Missions in their last three games.

On Wednesday, Ryan Lillie, Michel Baez, Osvaldo Hernandez and Mason Fox teamed up to no hit the Midland Rockhounds. This no-no came just four days after Lake Bachar, Moises Lugo, Carlos Belen and Kevin Kopps combined for another no-hitter against Arkansas. The team missed a perfect game during the first no hitter by just 4 outs.

The no-hitters were thrown by the Missions for the first time since 2017.

The San Antonio Missions have started the season with a record of 17-18 which puts them firmly in third place in the Texas League South. The Missions return to action on Thursday night for the third of a six game series against the Midland Rockhounds.