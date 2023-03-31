Padres announce 2023 Opening Weekend roster

The Opening Day roster features nine right-handed pitchers, four left-handers, two catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres finalized their Opening Day roster and it came with a few small surprises.

The club selected the contracts of outfielder David Dahl, infielder Rougned Odor and right-handed pitcher Domingo Tapia. They also optioned catcher Brett Sullivan to Triple-A El Paso and designated right-hander Michel Baez for assignment.

Outfielder Adam Engel (left hamstring strain) has been placed on the 10-day Injured List. Right-handers Joe Musgrove and Robert Suarez along with left-handers José Castillo and Drew Pomeranz were placed on the 15-day IL.

The Padres placed left-hander Adrian Morejon on the 60-day IL.

The Opening Day roster features nine right-handed pitchers, four left-handers, two catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders. Brent Honeywell and Domingo Tapia are making their first appearance on a Major League Opening Day roster.

The full roster breaks down as follows:

RHP (9): Nabil Crismatt, Yu Darvish, Luis García, Brent Honeywell, Seth Lugo, Nick Martinez, Domingo Tapia, Michael Wacha, Steven Wilson

LHP (4): Josh Hader, Tim Hill, Blake Snell, Ryan Weathers

C (2): Luis Campusano, Austin Nola

INF (7): Xander Bogaerts, Matt Carpenter, Jake Cronenworth, Nelson Cruz, Ha-Seong Kim, Manny Machado, Rougned Odor

OF (4): José Azocar, David Dahl, Trent Grisham, Juan Soto

The Padres play host to the Rockies through Sunday as part of MLB's Opening Weekend. Following the series with the Rockies, the Padres will play the Diamondbacks twice at Petco Park before hitting the road to take on the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.