Padres break NL record with three consecutive games with grand slams

The streak started with Tatis Jr.’s controversial grand slam and continued Wednesday night in dramatic fashion with a walk off blast from Manny Machado.

SAN DIEGO — As you may remember, the San Diego Padres were enveloped in quite the controversy on Monday night after their superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. crushed a 3-0 pitch for a grand slam against the Texas Rangers.

Little did they know that swing would start something record-breaking. On Wednesday, the Padres became the first National League team to hit grand slams in three consecutive games.

Tatis Jr. hit one on Monday, Wil Myers hit one on Tuesday and the most dramatic one came off the bat of Manny Machado. His walk-off salami came on a 3-2 count in the bottom of the 10th with the Padres down one run to the Rangers.

When diving into the record books we found that the only other National League team to have three consecutive games with a grand slam were the Cleveland Spiders against the Boston Beaneaters all the way back in 1895!

It has been done three times before in the American League. Milwaukee was the first team to do it in 1978, followed by Detroit in 1993 and most recently the Chicago White Sox did it in 2006.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam can be watched here.

Wil Myers grand slam can be watched here.

Manny Machado's walk-off grand slam can be watched here.