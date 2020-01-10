Padres look to avoid elimination in pivotal game 2

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are looking to avoid elimination from the postseason on Thursday during game 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Padres dropped game 1 in the series on Wednesday, 7-4. The Cardinals got off to a blistering start in game 1 plating 4 runs in the top of the 1st against starting pitcher, Chris Paddack.
Paddack said, "I’ve got to tip my cap that they came out with a great game plan. It’s just frustrating. I take all the blame for Game 1.”
Although the Padres clawed back their comeback fell short.
In the do-or-die game 2, the Padres are starting Zach Davies against the Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright. Padres manager Jayce Tingler shuffled his game 2 lineup to see if he can get any more offensive production.
When asked about game 2, Tingler said, “Our back is against the wall. Let’s make it to a game 3 on Friday. But we’ve got to come out and play our best game of the year.”
First pitch for game 2 is set for 4:08 p.m. on ESPN 2
The Padres lineup is as follows:
- Trent Grisham (CF)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (SS)
- Manny Machado (3B)
- Eric Hosmer (1B)
- Tommy Pham (LF)
- Mitch Moreland (DH)
- Wil Myers (RF)
- Auston Nola (C)
- Jake Cronenworth (2B)
