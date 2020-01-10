x
Padres

Padres look to avoid elimination in pivotal game 2

First pitch in game 2 is scheduled for 4:08 at Petco Park on ESPN2.
Credit: AP
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, facing camera, celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are looking to avoid elimination from the postseason on Thursday during game 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Padres dropped game 1 in the series on Wednesday, 7-4. The Cardinals got off to a blistering start in game 1 plating 4 runs in the top of the 1st against starting pitcher, Chris Paddack. 

Paddack said, "I’ve got to tip my cap that they came out with a great game plan. It’s just frustrating. I take all the blame for Game 1.” 

Although the Padres clawed back their comeback fell short.

In the do-or-die game 2, the Padres are starting Zach Davies against the Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright. Padres manager Jayce Tingler shuffled his game 2 lineup to see if he can get any more offensive production.

When asked about game 2, Tingler said, “Our back is against the wall. Let’s make it to a game 3 on Friday. But we’ve got to come out and play our best game of the year.” 

First pitch for game 2 is set for 4:08 p.m. on ESPN 2

The Padres lineup is as follows:

  • Trent Grisham (CF)
  • Fernando Tatis Jr. (SS)
  • Manny Machado (3B)
  • Eric Hosmer (1B)
  • Tommy Pham (LF)
  • Mitch Moreland (DH)
  • Wil Myers (RF)
  • Auston Nola (C)
  • Jake Cronenworth (2B)

Go Padres!

    

