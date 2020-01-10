Padres look to avoid elimination in pivotal game 2

First pitch in game 2 is scheduled for 4:08 at Petco Park on ESPN2.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are looking to avoid elimination from the postseason on Thursday during game 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Padres dropped game 1 in the series on Wednesday, 7-4. The Cardinals got off to a blistering start in game 1 plating 4 runs in the top of the 1st against starting pitcher, Chris Paddack.

Paddack said, "I’ve got to tip my cap that they came out with a great game plan. It’s just frustrating. I take all the blame for Game 1.”

Although the Padres clawed back their comeback fell short.

In the do-or-die game 2, the Padres are starting Zach Davies against the Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright. Padres manager Jayce Tingler shuffled his game 2 lineup to see if he can get any more offensive production.

When asked about game 2, Tingler said, “Our back is against the wall. Let’s make it to a game 3 on Friday. But we’ve got to come out and play our best game of the year.”

First pitch for game 2 is set for 4:08 p.m. on ESPN 2

The Padres lineup is as follows:

Trent Grisham (CF)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SS)

Manny Machado (3B)

Eric Hosmer (1B)

Tommy Pham (LF)

Mitch Moreland (DH)

Wil Myers (RF)

Auston Nola (C)

Jake Cronenworth (2B)

