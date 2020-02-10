San Diego Padres play in 'winner-moves-on' game 3 against the St. Louis Cardinals

First pitch for game 3 is at 4:08 p.m. and the game can be watched on ESPN.

SAN DIEGO — It was the bat flip heard around the world. Fernando Tatis Jr. got into a Cardinals pitch sending it screaming over the left-field wall. Then he did it again, this time over the right-field wall… The Padres offense showed up in a big way on Thursday with Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers both smacking two homeruns each and Manny Machado hitting one of his own.

The two homeruns each hit by Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. was only the second time in history that teammates hit two homeruns in a single postseason game. The first was all the way back in 1932 and was done by the likes of Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth/

That was then, however, the task at hand on Friday is to beat the Cardinals one more time to advance to the National League Divisional Series round.

A win in this situation won’t be easy though. The Padres bullpen has been incredibly taxed, throwing 14 innings over the first two games of the series. The Padres will need a big start from their starting pitcher who, as of 10 a.m., is still TBD.

As for the Cardinals, they will be trotting out their ace, Jack Flaherty. Flaherty has scuffled just a little in 2020, posting a 4.91 ERA in 40+ innings.

First pitch for game 3 is at 4:08 p.m. and the game can be watched on ESPN.

Go Padres!