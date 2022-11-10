Padres comeback falls short against rival Dodgers, lose in Game 1 of NLDS in Los Angeles 5-3

The San Diego Padres traveled to Los Angeles for Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series against rival Dodgers after beating the NY Mets in 3 games.

SAN DIEGO — Coming off of a big win against the NY Mets in 3 games, the Padres didn't quite have enough to beat the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS in Los Angeles Tuesday.

After falling behind 5-0 after 3 innings, San Diego scored 3 runs in the 5th inning but the comeback fell short as the Dodgers were able to close out the game as rain started to fall in the top of the 9th inning.

Los Angeles won 14 of 19 games during the regular season games between the two teams and that extended to 15 out of 20 now after Tuesday's game.

The Dodgers raced to an early 5-0 lead and appeared to be on their way to another blowout of the Padres when 17-game winner Julio Urías retired the first eight batters as the starter.

Finally, in the fifth inning, the Padres got to Urias and their bats finally found the ball, scoring 3 runs to close the gap to 5-3. But the Dodger's relief pitchers came in and kept San Diego scoreless for the final four innings.

The Padres will have another chance on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Game 2 at 5:37 p.m.before the series moves down I-5 to San Diego and Petco Park.

The Padres will continue to look to their healthy pitching staff to keep the Dodgers lineup at bay in the series while their sluggers work to solve the challenge of the very good Dodgers pitching rotation.

The two teams have released who will start in Game 2 up in Los Angeles. Yu Darvish, who had a 3.10 ERA in the regular season, starts Game 2 for the Padres. Clayton Kershaw, the multiple Cy Young Award winner, is expected to pitch for the Dodgers.

Dates and times for the remaining Divisional Series games can be found below.

Game 2 in Los Angeles – Wednesday, October 12 at 5:37 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Game 3 in San Diego – Friday, October 14 at 5:37 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Game 4 (if necessary) in San Diego – Saturday, October 15 at 6:37 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Game 5 (if necessary) in Los Angeles – Sunday, October 16 – First pitch TBD on Fox Sports 1

CBS 8 checked the MLB website Monday for tickets at Petco Park which said, "Tickets for the NLDS Home Game 1 and NLDS Home Game 2 are currently sold out." As of Monday, you could still find tickets on StubHub for Game 1 in L.A. Those ranged from around $63 to $4,500.