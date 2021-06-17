Padres fans excited for Petco Park's Reopening Day

Right-hander Joe Musgrove will pitch for the Padres at Reopening Day with the stands at full capacity for the first time in 630 days.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are set to play a game at Petco Park on Thursday night with the stands at full capacity for the first time in 630 days. The Pads will face the Cincinnati Reds starting at 5:40 p.m. at what the team is billing as "San Diego's Opening Day."



Capacity had been limited at Petco Park this season because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic imposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Statewide restrictions were lifted Tuesday. Fans were prohibited from Petco Park during the coronavirus-delayed and shortened 2020 season.





Pregame ceremonies for Thursday night's game were slated to include the Padres and Petco honoring 4,000 front-line workers, 275 uniformed personnel from Navy Region Southwest unfurling the American flag and a flyover by F/A-18 Hornets from MCAS Miramar.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Nancy Yam, director of acute care pharmacy services for UC San Diego Health. A fireworks show will follow the game.

Prior to the game San Diego City Council President Jennifer Campbell presented a "San Diego's Opening Night" proclamation to the team.

Tonight is San Diego’s Opening Night, with a full house on tap for the @Padres for the first time since the pandemic began. It was a pleasure to present this proclamation as we join together - in person - to root on our favorite team. Let’s go Padres! pic.twitter.com/zomISzJW5q — Council President Jennifer Campbell (@CMJenCampbell) June 17, 2021

Hometown hero, Joe Musgrove (4-6), who pitched the Padres' first no-hitter this year, will be starting on Thursday , while left-hander Wade Miley (6-4) will start for the Reds in a rare matchup of pitchers who have thrown no-hitters in the same season.



Musgrove is 2-6 since pitching the Padres' first no-hitter April 9, including losing his last two decisions.

The Friar Faithful can expect some new promotions coming up. The Padres are planning promotional events over the four-game series. Active Duty military will present the American Flag across the field and now a DJ will play after the game. On Friday, it’s Beerfest, Padre Aloha shirts on Saturday and Kidsfest on Sunday.

If you're going to a game soon, also remember the bag policy has changed this season. Petco Park will prohibit bags with the exception of single compartment bags measuring 7” x 10” or smaller, infant and medical bags.



With near-capacity crowds expected at Petco Park for the remainder of the season, the Metropolitan Transit System will increase the frequency of its trolley service, with trolleys serving all stations every seven to 15 minutes most of the day.