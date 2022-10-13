Padres fans gear up for big postseason showdown against the Dodgers at Petco Park

The last time Padres fans packed Petco Park to see a postseason game, George Bush was in the White House and gas prices were under three dollars a gallon.

SAN DIEGO — Padres fever has taken over San Diego and with that comes everything from fans looking for new gear to fans trying to find the best spot to watch the game.

CBS 8 caught up with Gerardo Lopez and his son outside the Padres store inside the Western Metal Building on Wednesday. The father and son flew to San Diego from Texas and were getting some brown and gold gear before hitting the road to Los Angeles to see the Padres take on the Dodgers.

A few blocks away, Bubs at the Ballpark was packed full of Padres fans chanting, “Beat LA!” Padres fan Jon Sutton told CBS 8, “We have to beat the Dodgers, we have to beat the Dodgers and we have to beat the Dodgers.”

And beat the Dodgers is what they did! The Padres knocked off that team from LA in Game 2 to send the series back to San Diego tied at one. The last time Padres fans packed Petco Park to see a postseason game, George Bush was in the White House and gas prices were under three dollars a gallon. Yes, we are talking all the way back in 2006.

Padres season ticket holder Bob Leone said, “Sixteen years! I was in my 50’s the last time we had a playoff game here, so super excited!”

The Padres will look to capitalize on the momentum they gained in Game 2 and expand on it in Game 3 in front of a sold-out raucous crowd at Petco Park on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:37 p.m. where Blake Snell will pitch for the Padres and Tony Gonsolin will take the mound for the Dodgers.





