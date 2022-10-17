For Padres fans, winning is the best medicine when you’re sick of losing

And with gas back above $6 a gallon, rent prices skyrocketing, and food getting more expensive, it’s coming at the perfect time.

SAN DIEGO — Padres fever is quickly spreading across San Diego and it’s easy to see the symptoms: big smiles, laughing, and pure joy. And with gas back above $6 a gallon, rent prices skyrocketing, and food getting more expensive, it’s coming at the perfect time.

For long-frustrated Friars fans there is definitely a lot to celebrate, not only did we knock the Dodgers out of the playoffs, but the team also advanced to the National League Championship series for the first time in over 20 years. Chants of “Beat LA” could be heard all over the county Saturday night, and they’ve been replaced with “Let’s go, Padres!”

“Everybody's happy!” said Ivan Lopez, who was sporting Padres gear Monday. He says there’s good reason to be happy. Now that the dodgers are out of the way, the Padres have a legitimate chance to take it all. San Diegans are jumping on the bandwagon and everyone's welcome. “First thing I walk in the shop, everyone is smiling,” Lopez said about the positive energy the weekend wins have sparked. “What's going on - happy day. Happy Monday.”

His co-worker, Dan Adler also had a big smile. “It's great,” Dan added. “Great to see San Diego win these games - especially against LA.”

And it's not just Padres pride. The Wave, our new women's professional soccer team, won their playoff game Sunday at Snapdragon stadium in front of the biggest crowd ever for a National Women's Soccer League postseason match! “The Wave game was ecstatic!” said Rachel Nowak, who was there with two of her kids. “Especially since it went into overtime and then they won!”

It's hard to know how long our happy hangover will last, but even a Boston transplant wearing a Red Sox hat admitted she hopes it sticks around awhile. “I'm on board,” she said. “I've lived here for 12 years, so I'm down. Let's go Padres.”

Louis Munoz was one of the lucky ones to experience the excitement at Petco Park over the weekend and his excitement is contagious. He says Padres fever is definitely worth catching. “Everybody is very happy in San Diego - course - so we’re going to have some fun again, right?”