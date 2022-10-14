Padres knock off Dodgers in Game 3 pushing team to brink of advancing in postseason

The Game 3 win puts the Padres in perfect position to clinch a spot in the next round on Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The momentum for the San Diego Padres continued Friday as the team notched a win in Game 3 by a score of 2-1. The victory means the Padres are just one win away from eliminating the Dodgers and advancing to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 1998!

Padres fever was in full effect in San Diego on Friday as the club hosted their first playoff game at Petco Park with fans in over fifteen years.

Blake Snell pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning and Trent Grisham homered at a festive Petco Park, helping the San Diego Padres top the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Friday night for a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series, the Associated Press reported.

San Diego can clinch its first trip to the NL Championship Series since 1998 with one more win on Saturday night. Joe Musgrove pitches for his hometown Padres, and Tyler Anderson starts for the NL West champions.

With Snell working 5 1/3 innings and Josh Hader finishing a scoreless performance by San Diego's bullpen, the 111-win Dodgers were pushed to the brink of a massive disappointment. Los Angeles went 14-5 against San Diego in the regular season, and it has defeated the Padres in nine straight series dating to 2021.

San Diego stranded two runners in each of the first four innings and 10 total. But Jake Cronenworth's RBI single in the first and Grisham's drive to right in the fourth were enough.

The sellout crowd of 45,137 roared when Hader struck out Trayce Thompson swinging for the final out.

So far, the series has been much closer than many originally thought. In Game 1 the Padres fell behind 5-0 after 3 innings, San Diego scored 3 runs in the 5th inning but the comeback fell short as the Dodgers were able to close out the game as rain started to fall in the top of the 9th inning.

In Game 2 the Padres battled scratched and clawed their way back from multiple ties and deficits, ultimately winning the game by the same score of 5-3.

For Game 4 on Saturday, the Friars will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove. Tyler Andersen is expected to take the hill for the Dodgers.

The remaining games with locations and times can be found below.

Game 4 in San Diego – Saturday, October 15 at 6:37 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Game 5 (if necessary) in Los Angeles – Sunday, October 16 – First pitch TBD on Fox Sports 1

Los Angeles won 14 of 19 games during the regular season games between the two teams and that extended to 15 out of 21 now after Wednesday's game.