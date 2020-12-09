Padres games on Friday and Saturday postponed due to positive COVID test within San Fransico Giants organization

According to the Padres, the postponement was due to a positive COVID test within the Giants organization. Saturday's game also postponed.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres announced that their game Friday against the San Francisco Giants was postponed, minutes after the first pitch was scheduled.

According to the Padres, the postponement was due to a positive COVID test within the Giants organization. It did not specify if it was a player or another member of the team.

Out of "an abundance of caution" the office of the Commissioner of MLB announced that Saturday's game would also be postponed to allow for additional testing and contract tracing to be conducted.