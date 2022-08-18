‘I wanted to go out with a bang’ | Padres grounds crew dancer hanging up the rake after 35 years

After nearly four decades and with countless stories and memories, Eric Edwards will dance his last dance at Petco Park on August 19.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Anyone who has been to a Padres game over the last three decades undoubtedly has seen Eric Edwards. His name may not ring a bell, but his job surely does. Edwards has been the dancing grounds crew guy for the San Diego Padres for almost four decades.

After 35 years with the organization, Edwards will hang up his rake after his performance on August 19. Edwards said that Friday will be his last dance and that he is going to go out with a bang!

Edwards is a jack-of-all-trades. He does everything from being a massage therapist to writing books and screenplays to making movies. However, he is most known in San Diego for his dancing on the field during the third inning at Padres games. Edwards began showcasing his show stopping moves back at Jack Murphy Stadium, but it didn’t last for long!

Edwards told a story where he and his friend were told they no longer had a job dancing for the Padres because they were replaced by a Golden Retriever named Padre who would run the bases then do a slide into home plate. It wasn’t until many years later when the Padres held an “Old School Night” that the team asked Edwards to come back and dance. The daughter of then owner of the Padres, John Moores saw Edwards dance and personally requested he dance at Opening Day at Petco Park. He said that game is one of his favorite memories of his career because not only did he dance at the first game, but he also got to meet former President Jimmy Carter and Willie Mays.

When asked about what he will miss most after retiring, Edwards responded quickly saying, “Honestly, it is all about the fans. I love it when I am coming off the field and people are going crazy… It really has always been about that.” He continued later saying, “I’m going to miss the excitement. I can’t explain to you the energy. I get a little nervous like everybody else, but as soon as I go through the tunnel on the field, everything gets quiet. Then I wait to hear the music and I go crazy!”

Edwards says he has many funny stories from his time dancing for the Padres, but there is one in particular that stands out. He said, “I'm out there on the field dancing and wasn't paying attention. We didn't have a cut off time. I usually would just run off the field, but I'm so in the moment that I forgot how much time it was going on. Suddenly, I hear ‘coming to the plate number 32, Barry Bonds.’ I'm sitting there still. This game was on ESPN, and they have this thing. If there's any delay on ESPN, the team gets fined $10,000. So here's my happy butt still out there on second base. Like you've never seen somebody run off field so fast.” He added that was a time where he thought he was going to lose his job, but thankfully his bosses were distracted by things being thrown on the field at Barry Bonds.

When asked if anyone has ever said he wasn’t a good dancer he said, “Mark Grant talked smack one time. I remember that. But there was a thing of him dancing which I was like, ‘Oh. Someone should say don’t ever do that. Ha ha ha.’”

CBS 8 asked him to show off some of his moves, but he said to see them you have to go to the game on Friday to see his last performance at Petco Park!