Padres lose to Mets in Game 2, Wildcard Series tied 1-1

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres were defeated by the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wildcard Series at Citi Field.

The Mets beat the Padres 7-3 on Saturday night.

The two teams will face each other for the third and final game of the best-of-three Wildcard Series on Sunday.

Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save the New York Mets' season with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night, the Associated Press reported.

Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil laced a critical two-run double and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz entered much earlier than usual to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning.

New York broke open the game by scoring four times in the bottom half, keyed by the bases-loaded double McNeil lined off Adrian Morejon through a drawn-in infield.

Seth Lugo retired cleanup hitter Josh Bell on a bases-loaded grounder for the save, ending a game that took 4 hours, 13 minutes.

The teams play a decisive Game 3 on Sunday night at Citi Field, with the winner advancing to a best-of-five NL Division Series against the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Tuesday.

Joe Musgrove is scheduled to start for his hometown Padres against 15-game winner Chris Bassitt.

Leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo had three hits and a walk for the Mets, including a go-ahead single in the fourth that chased wild starter Blake Snell to the delight of a boisterous sellout crowd waving orange rally towels.

The left-hander walked four of his first 12 batters and six in all over 3 1/3 shaky innings in his first postseason start for San Diego.

In a matchup between the 2018 Cy Young Award winners, deGrom struck out eight in six innings of two-run ball for his fourth career postseason win.

It was his first playoff start at home — the right-hander helped pitch the Mets into the 2015 World Series, but all four of his starts that postseason came on the road.

One night after co-ace Max Scherzer gave up four homers and seven runs in a Game 1 flop, deGrom delivered with New York on the brink of elimination. The two-time Cy Young Award winner, who has said he plans to opt out of his contract after this season, whiffed Manny Machado all three times and rebounded nicely after going 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in his final four regular-season outings.

Trent Grisham homered for the second time in two games, and San Diego tied it 2-all on Jurickson Profar's RBI single in the fifth.

But after a visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, deGrom struck out Machado and Bell with runners at the corners to end the inning.

San Diego entered with eyes on winning the NL West and — even though Los Angeles ran away with the division title — the Padres stamped themselves World Series contenders by acquiring Soto and All-Star closer Josh Hader in a huge splash at the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

The Padres went 4-2 against New York during the regular season, taking two of three at Citi Field in July even before acquiring Soto, Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury.

“We should feel good about that. It does not apply in this series,” manager Bob Melvin said. “You try to bring that momentum with you. But it's a different ballgame now."

off on the tear some anticipated, but the Padres (89-73) won enough to earn the second NL wild card despite finishing 22 games behind the Dodgers.

While the Padres have been without star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. all season because of a wrist injury and PED suspension, the Mets have been minus All-Star right fielder Starling Marte since early September. Marte broke the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand when hit by a pitch and sounds doubtful for this series.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.