Padres acquire first baseman Luke Voit from the Yankees

SAN DIEGO — The Padres made a move on Friday morning aimed at getting another big bat in the middle of their lineup. The club traded for Luke Voit, a power hitting first baseman from the New York Yankees. Voit led the major leagues in home runs in 2020, hitting 22 out of the park in the COVID shortened season.

In return, the Padres sent right-handed pitcher Justin Lange to the Yankees. Lange was taken 34th overall by the Padres in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Luke Voit is a 31-year-old right-handed first baseman who has a .267 average with 73 home runs over parts of five seasons with the Cardinals and Yankees.

The Padres have acquired Luke Voit from the New York Yankees.



The trade comes as the Padres were looking for a big bat to add to the middle of their lineup. Coming into the 2022 season, Voit knew he could possibly be dealt telling the Associated Press, ““I know they want to be left-handed.” He added, “Obviously with our team coming to spring I know we’ve been pretty righty-dominated. It’s a business, I get it.”

For those who want to watch all the Spring Training action on tv, the Padres have you covered. The team announced that 18 preseason games will be available to fans via television, radio or audio webcast. Bally Sports San Diego will deliver 12 games live this spring, including seven live broadcasts and five simulcast pass throughs from other markets.

The Spring training schedule will conclude on April 5 against the Chicago White Sox.

The Padres were supposed to open the season at home, but due to the lockout they will open the season on April 7 in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres will have their home opener at Petco Park a week later on April 14 where they will take on the reigning World Series Champions Atlanta Braves.