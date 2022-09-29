Padres magic number for MLB playoffs: Where San Diego stands in the National League

The Padres are looking to capture their first postseason berth in a 162 game season since 2006!

SAN DIEGO — It has been a while since the Padres have been in the thick of a postseason race this late into a 162 game season. In fact, the last time the Padres made an appearance in a non-COVID shortened year was all the way back in 2006 when the team went 88-74. The team is two wins away from that win total this season.

The constant scoreboard and standings watching brings about different phrases. Perhaps the most important one for Padres fans right now is “magic number.”

So what is the Padres magic number, and how does that figure evolve as the final days of the season wind down?

What is a 'magic number?'

MLB's website breaks it down like this: "A team's magic number represents the combination of wins needed by that team and losses by its closest competitor to clinch a given goal. Every time a team wins, its magic number decreases by one. Similarly, every time that team's closest competitor for the division (or Wild Card) loses, the magic number also decreases by one."

So essentially, every time either the Padres win or the Milwaukee Brewers lose, the magic number goes down by one.

For those who want to keep track at home, the formula for calculating the magic number looks like this:

Padres games remaining - (Brewers total losses - Padres total losses)

What is the Padres magic number?

Entering Thursday's game, the Padres magic number sits at four. The earliest the Padres could clinch a playoff berth would be Friday if the Padres win and the Brewers lose both Thursday and Friday.

What are the Padres playoff scenarios?

The new MLB playoff bracket sets the final wild-card team (No. 6 seed) against the division winner with the worst record of the NL's three divisions (No. 3 seed) in a three-game series. The other two wild-card teams (Nos. 4 and 5 seeds) play a three-game series at the home of the higher seed, and the two best teams in the NL get a bye through the first round.

If the season ended Thursday, the Padres would hold the second wild-card spot and face off against the red hot Atlanta Braves in a three-game series.

Based on the league's new format, all three of those games would be held at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 2.5 games behind the Padres for the final wild-card spot, while the Atlanta Braves hold the top wild card spot by 13 games.

Playoffstatus.com, an unofficial website tracking the postseason race, gives the Padres an 88% chance of clinching the fifth seed in the playoffs, a 10% chance of finishing in the sixth seed and a 2% chance of missing the playoffs altogether.

Who does each team competing with the Padres play over the final week of the season?

San Diego Padres (current No. 5 seed): One game vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, three games vs. Chicago White Sox, three games against San Francisco Giants.

Philadelphia Phillies (current No. 6 seed): One game at Chicago Cubs, four games at Washington Nationals, three games at Houston Astros

Milwaukee Brewers (currently missing playoffs): Four games vs. Miami Marlins, three games vs. Arizona Diamondbacks.