What you need to know for Padres 2023 March 30 opening day | Parking, trolley, tickets

Ready for Opening Day at Petco Park? Here's everything you need to know before you head out to the ballgame.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres fans, the wait is almost over! After a historic season that led the Friars to the National League Championship Series, the Padres are set to open the 2023 season on March 30 at Petco Park against the Colorado Rockies.

CBS 8 will be in the Gaslamp to catch all of the Opening Day action, starting at 4:30 a.m. and will continue all day on March 30.

If you plan on attending the Padres opening day on Thursday, here's everything you need to know before you head to Downtown San Diego.

Opening Day 2023

The Padres open the season against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on Thursday, March 30. The game starts at 1:10 p.m. (Pacific Time). The season opener is part of a four-game series that ends on Sunday.

Tickets

According to the San Diego Padres, Opening Day tickets are extremely limited. But tickets are available for the other games during the week.

Trolley

Padres Opening Day and Opening Weekend are expected to draw record crowds to Downtown San Diego. MTS is encouraging fans to beat the traffic and take the trolley.

MTS said trolley service is expected every 15 minutes or earlier.

Trolley service before the games, on all three lines will arrive to Petco Park stations every 15 minutes for opening weekend.

Extra trolley service will be added for opening weekend starting with opening day on Thursday.

Don't forget to collect a custom Padres PRONTO Card at the Gaslamp Quarter Station on opening day! To get your hands on the custom card, sign-up ahead of time and stop by the Gaslamp Quarter Station between 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

MTS encourages fans to skip the lines and load enough money on your PRONTO card or app for a round trip.

For more information about a specific line, visit the MTS website.

If you’re going to Opening Day, plan to travel early and schedule a trip to Gaslamp Quarter Station from 10:30 - 1:30 to sign-up to receive a limited edition @Padres PRONTO card! We’ll be mailing them to users mid-April. pic.twitter.com/sLFZEYQGGx — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) March 27, 2023

Where to park

If you choose to drive, parking is expected to fill quickly in neighboring Padres-owned lots. You can pre-pay for parking in the following lots here:

Premier Lot

Tailgate Lot

Padres Parkade

Bag Policy

No bags will be permitted inside Petco Park except for medical and diaper bags that do not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, such as small purses, clutches and fanny packs.

Outside Food/Drink

Outside food is permitted as long as it is wrapped. Outside beverages are not permitted except for medical or infant needs. Guests are allowed to bring in one factory-sealed plastic bottled water that is clear and unflavored and does not exceed 32 ounces.

Giveaways

At select games throughout the season, the San Diego Padres will distribute branded items ranging from bobbleheads to hats to the first 40,000 fans in attendance. To look at the giveaway schedule, click here.

