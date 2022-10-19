Padres try to even NLCS series after dropping first game to the Phillies

Following Game 2, the two teams will head to Philadelphia where they will square off three times. If necessary they will head back to San Diego for Games 6-7.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will look to regain momentum in the NLCS after being flat out dominated by the Phillies in Game 1.

The Padres could only muster one hit through nine innings. The team had the tying run on base in the bottom of the 9th inning, but Manny Machado flew out and Josh Bell struck out to end the game.

The Phillies managed just three hits off Yu Darvish and the San Diego bullpen — the combined four hits matched the fewest ever in a postseason game.

The series doesn’t get any easier for the Padres on Wednesday as Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies. Through two postseason starts, Nola has yet to give up an earned run. The Padres are sending Blake Snell to the mound hoping he can keep the red-hot Phillies lineup in check.

Following Game 2, the two teams will head to Philadelphia where they will square off three times. If necessary they will head back to San Diego for Games 6-7.

LET’S GO PADRES!

A full schedule for the NLCS games can be found below.

Game 1 at Petco Park (10/18) – Phillies win 2-0

Game 2 at Petco Park (10/19) – First pitch at 1:35 p.m. on FOX

Game 3 in Philadelphia (10/21) – First pitch at 4:37 p.m. on FS1

Game 4 in Philadelphia (10/22) – First pitch at 4:45 p.m. on FOX

Game 5 in Philadelphia (10/23) – First pitch at 11:37 a.m. on FS1 (if necessary)

Game 6 at Petco Park (10/24) – First pitch at 5:03 p.m. on FS1 (if necessary)

Game 7 at Petco Park (10/25) – First pitch at 5:03 p.m. on FOX (if necessary)