Padres pitchers, catchers set to report to spring training

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Padres pitchers and catchers are set to report to spring training Wednesday in Peoria, Arizona, under what Major League Baseball is billing as enhanced set of health and safety protocols intended to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.



The 24 pitchers and three catchers on the 40-man major league roster are expected to report Wednesday, along with the 23 non-roster pitchers and two catchers invited to the Padres' major league camp.



The remaining 13 players on the 40-man roster and eight other non- roster players are expected to report by Monday, when the Padres are set to conduct their first full-squad workout of the spring.



The Padres are scheduled to begin spring training play Feb. 28 against the Seattle Mariners, with whom they share the Peoria Sports Complex. They are set to begin the regular season April 1 by playing host to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.



Following a second-place finish in the National League West in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, where they finished with a winning record for the first time since 2010 and advanced to the National League Division Series, optimism is high for an even better 2021 season, thanks in part to the off-season acquisitions of pitching stars Blake Snell and Yu Darvish.



Baseball Prospectus' proprietary PECOTA system projects the Padres will win 95 games, second-most in the National League behind the defending World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who are projected to win 104.



The baseball statistics and analysis website FanGraphs projects the Padres will win 94 games, also second-most in the National League behind the Dodgers, which it predicts will win 97.



FanGraphs says the Padres have a 92.7% chance of qualifying for the playoffs, a 34.8% chance of winning the National League West and an 11.6% chance of winning the World Series, the third-highest in MLB behind the Dodgers (19.9%) and New York Yankees (18.6%).



Players were required to quarantine at home for five days before reporting for spring training as part of intake screening with the exception of performing essential activities or for approved individual outdoor exercise and workouts followed by diagnostic/PCR and antibody/serology testing.



Individuals must self-quarantine and may not access club facilities until their intake screening results are reported.