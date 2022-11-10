Padres prepare to take on the Dodgers in the National League Divisional Series

The Padres will throw Mike Clevinger vs Julio Urias in Game 1 and in Game 2, the Padres will start Yu Darvish vs. Clayton Kershaw.

SAN DIEGO — The time has come for the Padres to take on the Dodgers once again. This time in a five-game, winner-take-all postseason series. The two teams tangled 19 times during the regular season with the Dodgers winning 14 of the matchups.

The Padres will look to their healthy pitching staff to keep the Dodgers lineup at bay while their sluggers work to solve the challenge of the very good Dodgers pitching rotation.

The two teams have released who will start in the first two games. The Padres will throw Mike Clevinger vs Julio Urias and in Game 2, the Padres will start Yu Darvish vs Clayton Kershaw.

Dates and times for the Divisional Series games can be found below.

Game 1 in Los Angeles – Tuesday, October 11 at 6:37 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Game 2 in Los Angeles – Wednesday, October 12 at 5:37 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Game 3 in San Diego – Friday, October 14 – First pitch TBD on Fox Sports 1

Game 4 (if necessary) in San Diego – Saturday, October 15 – First pitch TBD on Fox Sports 1

Game 5 (if necessary) in Los Angeles – Sunday, October 16 – First pitch TBD on Fox Sports 1

CBS 8 checked the MLB website Monday for tickets at Petco Park which said, "Tickets for the NLDS Home Game 1 and NLDS Home Game 2 are currently sold out." As of Monday, you could still find tickets on StubHub for Game 1 in L.A. Those ranged from around $63 to $4,500.