Padres season ends, players and fans optimistic on team's future

Although the Padres were swept in the divisional series by the Dodgers, the team showed positive signs of things to come.

SAN DIEGO — There’s no crying in baseball! That became much more difficult on Thursday night for many San Diegans. The Padres dropped Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers which means the team’s incredible season has come to an end.

All was not lost however, the team gained invaluable postseason experience and has some of the best players in the game under contract for many more years.

Not to mention, the Padres are a very young team led by a 21-year old superstar in Fernando Tatis Jr. He was one of the first players to reach out via Twitter to Padres nation after Thursday night’s loss. He said, “To all the Padres fans, I promise you this is just the beginning. It was great to see the fans and players come together for one reason, the Padres!!! We will back and I will make this city proud. God bless and stay safe. Love u San Diego.”

The team says they learned not only from their second-best record in the National League but also from the series sweep against the Dodgers and from the series they won last week against the Cardinals. Many in the organization feel the 2020 season was just the beginning of something great. Tatis Jr. said, “This is a special group, this is a special group. You know, what we did this year, it was really good, but I feel like this is a growing pain. I feel like we are just getting started.”