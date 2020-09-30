Padres set to take on Cardinals in Game 1 of the playoffs

Game 1 between the Padres and the Cardinals can be seen on ESPN 2 at 2 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — It is a day that Padres fans have been waiting 14 years for. The team will finally lace em up for a playoff game in America’s Finest City!

The team is taking on a familiar foe who has had the Padres number in the playoffs. The St. Louis Cardinals own a 9-1 postseason record all time against the Padres and most recently knocked the Padres out of the postseason in 2005 and 2006.

The current Padres team isn’t buying into that however, most of the guys on the 2020 squad were between 7 and 13-years old the last time the Padres made the postseason. The team says they are new and trying to rewrite history.

When it comes to fans, there won’t be any in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic, but star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. says that doesn’t mean the team can’t feel them. “You know, although we are not able to see them in the park, we still can feel them. You know the vibe, all the support that they give us through social media. We can still feel them even though they aren’t in the crowd.”

Chris Paddack has been named the game one starting pitcher for the Padres. The team is still unsure of the health of their two aces Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger. Kwang Hyun Kim will toe the rubber for the Red Birds in game one.

Go Padres!!