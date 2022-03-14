Padres Spring Training underway after prolonged MLB lockout

The team’s first game will take place on Friday, March 18 against the Seattle Mariners in Peoria.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Monday marks a day that has been a long time coming for baseball fans. Spring Training is set to begin after a MLB lockout that dragged on for nearly 100 days.

San Diego Padres players reported to their Spring Training site in Peoria, Arizona on Sunday with the teams first workout slated for Monday, March 14. The team’s first game will take place on Friday, March 18 against the Seattle Mariners in Peoria.

The Padres come into the 2022 season after having undergone a lot of change this offseason. Perhaps the biggest change in the organization is new manager Bob Melvin. The team announced the signing of Melvin during a press conference on November 1. The 18-year managerial veteran signed a three-year contract with the team.

In his 18 years as a manager, Melvin has skippered the Mariners, Diamondbacks and most recently the Oakland Athletics.

Over 18 seasons managing in Major League Baseball, Melvin has compiled a .514 (1,346-1,272) winning percentage in 2,618 games. He has also won the Manger of the Year Award in 2007 with the Diamondbacks and in 2012 & 2018 with the A's.

For those who want to watch all the Spring Training action on tv, the Padres have you covered. The team announced that 18 preseason games will be available to fans via television, radio or audio webcast. Bally Sports San Diego will deliver 12 games live this spring, including seven live broadcasts and five simulcast pass throughs from other markets.

The Spring training schedule will conclude on April 5 against the Chicago White Sox.

The Padres were supposed to open the season at home, but due to the lockout they will open the season on April 7 in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres will have their home opener at Petco Park a week later on April 14 where they will take on the reigning World Series Champions Atlanta Braves.