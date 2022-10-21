Padres superfan travels to Philly without tickets to entertain people outside the stadium

Normally, he performs it outside Petco Park. But during the post season, he's been traveling with the team into enemy territory. In recent weeks, he’s traveled to New York as the Padres took on the Mets, Los Angeles for the Dodgers series, and now Philly.



Dreamz says he’s used to being criticized by the opposing team’s fans.



In New York, a Mets fan pushed him off his speaker. In LA, he was met with boos and insults.



CBS 8’s Shannon Handy asked, "You're pretty brave to not only go to enemy territory, but also perform because it takes a lot of guts to do that too."



"It's just like when you're chasing your dreams. Whether you're wearing a Padres jersey or not, people are gonna hate on you for whatever reason so I just wanna show people to power through it," said the rapper.



Dreamz says the reception from Padres fans makes up for all the hate he gets.



In fact, they're the ones who help pay for all his travel via tips and donations.



“I'm very grateful,” he said.



Dreamz says as the Padres continue to do well, so does his popularity.



He has over 250,000 followers on Tik Tok alone. Even Manny Machado appears to be a fan, as seen in a cell phone video mouthing the words to his song.



As for how his song works, it's more of anthem, with people following his lead. One he hopes will one day play inside Petco Park.



“We really want to get that to play in the stadium, get that to be the official theme song for the San Diego Padres,” said Dreamz.



If you're in Philly this weekend, you can catch Dreamz by the entrance of the ballpark.

