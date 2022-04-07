Padres trade Paddack and Pagan to Twins for reliever and outfield depth

Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan were traded to the Twins for pitcher Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker.

SAN DIEGO — Opening Day for the San Diego Padres and the deals are just getting started.

Rogers, who will be a free agent at the end of the year, has a career 3.15 ERA through 314 innings. He was voted to his first all-star game during the 2021 season.

Brent Rooker hasn’t spent much time at the major league level. The 26-year-old has 234 career plate appearances and has a .212 batting average. He will be added to the incredibly thin outfield depth of the Padres.

As for what the team traded away, Chris Paddack had been struggling on the mound the last few years with an ERA that has gone up over a point and a half from his 2019 3.33 ERA. Emilio Pagan experienced much of the same. He was traded to the Padres by the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2020 season. Pagan struggled with giving up the long ball in 2021, giving up 16 home runs in just 63 innings of relief.

The Padres will open up their 2022 season on the road in Phoenix against the Diamondbacks at 6:40 pm Thursday.