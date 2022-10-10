Padres vs. Dodgers | What tickets cost for the NLDS this week

Game 3 tickets at Petco Park range from $170 to more than $4,200.

LOS ANGELES — The Padres will face the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night for Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

Game 1 and 2 will be at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday

Game 3 will be at Petco Park Friday

CBS 8's Jasmine Ramirez talked with fans about the process of getting tickets and explains what's still available.

"I'm so anxious. I can't focus. Can we go to the game now," said Padres fan Jeri. She was born and raised in LA. She now lives in San Diego.

"I am full on Padres. I have a bunch of friends who are Dodgers fans and I'm like no forget that it's all Padres. Padres have heart. Dodgers are just a team," she said.

Jeri is a season ticket holder and had early access to home game tickets.

"I go by myself. I have one seat. I've had one seat since 2009 and have sat in the same section ever since," she said.

Marc Middleton is also a season ticket holder. "Looking now, thank gosh because tickets are triple, or even quadruple what we were able to get," Middleton said.

Middleton said his ticket cost around $100. He saw similar seats going for more than $400 in the same outfield section.

CBS 8 checked the MLB website Monday for tickets at Petco Park which said, "Tickets for the NLDS Home Game 1 and NLDS Home Game 2 are currently sold out."

To watch the postseason at Petco Park, the website recommended becoming a 2023 Season Ticket Member by Thursday Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.

"I've been looking online at Ticketmaster and there's nothing available," said Padres fan Gabriel Carrillo.

CBS 8 found tickets for Friday's game on Vivid Seats ranging from $170 to more than $4,200.

Padres fans said buying tickets for the games at dodger stadium can also be a challenge.

"We have family members actually who live in LA who are going to the game. It's really hard though they were only able to get three tickets," Carrillo said.

As of Monday, you could still find tickets on StubHub for Game 1 in L.A. Those ranged from around $63 to $4,500.

"You can't write a better script. I think it's a series everybody kind of dreamt would happen. Now I just hope we show up and are ready to go for it," Middleton said.

Game 1 at Dodger Stadium is set to start at 6:37pm. Here's how to watch the NLDS.