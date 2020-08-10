Padres to start Morejon in do-or-die Game 3

x
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have found themselves in a “backs against the wall” game for the second time in as many series.

The Padres lost a heart breaker in Game 2 on Wednesday night, 6-5. That is not to say they didn't have their chances to score, however. In the top of the 7th inning with a runner on first, Fernando Tatis Jr. crushed a ball to dead center. Almost everyone thought the ball would clear the fence giving the Padres a 1-run lead. Until it didn’t. Dodgers centerfielder Cody Bellinger made an unbelievable catch bringing the ball back to end the inning.

The Padres had another chance in the top of the 9th. They had already pushed two runs across and had the bases loaded with two outs. Padres first baseman ended up grounding out to second base to end the game.

In the do-or-die Game 3, the Padres are sending Adrian Morejon to the mound to face the Dodger’s Dustin May. Morejon, a 21-year-old fireballer from Cuba has a 4.66 ERA through nine appearances, four of them starts.

May has been off and on this season, but when facing the Padres he has been solid. In three appearances during 2020 against the Padres, May has gone six innings twice and 5.1 innings once. Through those nearly 18 innings May has given up five runs while striking out 16.

First pitch of the win-or-go-home Game 3 will be at 6:08 p.m. and can be watched on the MLB Network.

