Padres announce NLDS roster; Clevinger to start game 1

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will take the field again for another postseason series on Tuesday. This one against the division rivals and World Series favorites, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The MLB Divisional Series are totally different from years past. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball opted to go with a bubble style approach to the NLDS and beyond. This means the Padres and Dodgers will be playing on a neutral field in Arlington, Texas rather than bussing between Petco Park and Chavez Ravine.

There was a little more ‘sunshine’ in San Diego after the team announced its 28-man roster for the series. The teams prized trade deadline acquisition, Mike Clevinger is on the roster and is confirmed as the game 1 starter against the Dodgers.

Clevinger will face Dodgers ace, Walker Buehler in game 1 with first pitch set for 6:38 Pacific. The game can be watched live in San Diego on Fox Sports 1.

The MLB Divisional Series are a best-of-5 format.

The Padres 28-man roster looks like this:

Right-Handed Pitchers (10): Austin Adams, Mike Clevinger, Zach Davies, Pierce Johnson, Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagán, Luis Patiño, Garrett Richards, Trevor Rosenthal, Craig Stammen

Left-Handed Pitchers (5): Tim Hill, Adrian Morejon, Drew Pomeranz, Matt Strahm, Ryan Weathers

Catchers (3): Luis Campusano, Jason Castro, Austin Nola

Infielders (5): Jake Cronenworth, Eric Hosmer, Manny Machado, Mitch Moreland, Fernando Tatis Jr.

Outfielders (5): Greg Allen, Trent Grisham, Wil Myers, Tommy Pham, Jurickson Profar