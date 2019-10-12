SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will make history along with the Arizona Diamondbacks in April when the two teams meet in Mexico City. The games that will be held on April 18-19 will be the first MLB games played in Mexico City at the new Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium.

The series comes after the Padres played a three-game series against the Dodgers in Monterrey during the 2018 season.

Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium is located in the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City section of Mexico City and is the home of the (triple-A) Mexican League team, Diablos Rojos del México.

Padres President of Business Operations Erik Greupner said“The Padres are honored to be a part of the first regular season series in Mexico City in Major League history.” Greupner went on to say “We are also excited to play at the beautiful new Estadio built by Padres minority owner Alfredo Harp Helú. Our connections to Mexico run deep, including Alfredo’s part ownership of the Padres and our bi-national fan base that extends into Baja California and throughout the country. We are thrilled to compete in Mexico’s capital city and showcase our players on a global scale.”

A team of Padres prospects played the Diablos Rojos at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium earlier this year to christen its opening. That team, which included top pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore and Diablos Rojos alumni Tirso Ornelas and Andres Munoz, would go on to beat the Diablos Rojos in both games by scores of 11-1 and 9-6.

RELATED: Padres reportedly trading Renfroe, Edwards for Tampa Bay's Tommy Pham

RELATED: Padres sign Pomeranz, get Davies, Grisham from Brewers

RELATED: San Diego Padres bring back classic brown and gold colors