San Diego's Opening Day | Padres return to 100% capacity June 17 at Petco Park

The Padres are calling the festivities "San Diego's Opening Day."

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres sit just one game out of first place in the NL West.

And, soon, you'll be able to see them from a packed Petco Park.

With California set to reopen June 15, the ballclub announced shortly after the state's update Friday that they plan to have Petco Park at 100% capacity for the team's 5:40 p.m. matchup on June 17 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The team announced that also beginning on June 17, all Padres Season Ticket Members will return to their regular seat locations.

Single-game tickets for San Diego’s Opening Series and the remainder of the 2021 Padres home season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 4.