The San Diego Chicken helps cheer up Padres fans

The Chicken is surprising fans up high, cheering to fans waving from high rises to down low on the streets.

SAN DIEGO — Why did the Chicken cross the road? To cheer up Padres fans!

San Diego’s famous Chicken made a stop outside Petco Park to greet fans who may have been feeling down in the dumps after the Padres recent loss.

"Yes, we may have lost to Philly, but we have to look at bright side: we won the California World Series against the Dodgers!" clucks The Chicken.

"It was a disappointing finish, but it was such a great season all together. They made San Diego proud. We are going to try next year. We want to show them our appreciation. I miss the chicken. I just want to give that chicken a kiss," laughs Dan and Laurie Bowden, Padres fans.

"I'm so excited to the see The Chicken. He's a crucial part of San Diego’s culture," said Padres fan, Arnold Sears.

The Chicken isn’t winging it! He’s been doing this for the last 48 years. He has even had the chance to kiss a President.

"I've met several Presidents. Gerald Ford invited me to greet him. I met the first President Bush! It's amazing how many dignitaries you meet in a chicken suit!" laughs The Chicken.

There is no stopping The Chicken or San Diego’s favorite baseball team. Here’s to Padres taking it home next year!

"I say San Diego never loses because we live here and everyone else has to live in Philadelphia! Look at the day today! We never lose in San Diego," clucks The Chicken.