SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are among a number of Major League Baseball teams cooperating with a U.S. Justice Department investigation involving the league’s operations in Latin America and the signing of Cuban players.

According to the Washington Post, along with the Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves have received subpoenas seeking records relating to the scouting and signing of players from Latin America. The Washington Nationals voluntarily turned over documents to federal agents, including emails and financial records, according to reports.

News 8 contacted the Padres organization for comment and Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler released the following statement:

"We are proud of the work done by our baseball operations team and international scouting department over the past five years. Our optimism for the future of the franchise stems from the commitment and efforts of our scouting and player development groups.

Along with several other clubs, the Padres have been contacted by the Department of Justice. We have been informed that their focus is not on any individual front office or staff member, and we will respond fully to their inquiry. Due to their ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time."

Officials are focusing their efforts on the smuggling groups who have helped dozens of Cuban players get to the U.S., according to the Washington Post’s report.